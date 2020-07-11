Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:46 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fort Collins apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
5 Units Available
Rogers Park
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ReNew Foothills Apartment Homes offers spacious two-bedroom floorplan options in the energetic yet pleasing aura of the Fort Collins area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Troutman Park
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
97 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Collins
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
26 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Collins
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Fort Collins, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fort Collins apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Fort Collins apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

