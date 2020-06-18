All apartments in Firestone
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

6708 Sage Ave

6708 Sage Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Sage Ave, Firestone, CO 80504

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to this lovely brick ranch, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 more downstairs - great walk in closets. Great hangout/living room in basement with huge storage area. Lovely 5 piece master bath on the main floor! Cozy gas fireplace for the winter! Home backs to community path that has great Christmas light displays in December! Great neighbors all around!

Walk to library, elementary and middle school and close to King Soopers! Dog may be considered with additional deposit, but fence cannot be changed for full enclosure. Set up a showing today!

No Smoking. No Growing. No Students. No more than three unrelated tenants.
For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com
To set up a showing, please email Sam @ Dakotamgmt.com
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we will be unable to show you this property.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Sage Ave have any available units?
6708 Sage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Firestone, CO.
What amenities does 6708 Sage Ave have?
Some of 6708 Sage Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Sage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Sage Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Sage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Sage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Sage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Sage Ave does offer parking.
Does 6708 Sage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Sage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Sage Ave have a pool?
No, 6708 Sage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Sage Ave have accessible units?
No, 6708 Sage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Sage Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Sage Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Sage Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6708 Sage Ave has units with air conditioning.
