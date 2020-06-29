All apartments in Federal Heights
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

2607 West 101st Place

2607 West 101st Place · No Longer Available
Location

2607 West 101st Place, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Federal Heights will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ruston Park. Also nearby are Lodos Bar & Grill, Pizza Hut, Noodles and Company, Orchard Town Center, Flatirons Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to i-25 and Hwy 36.

Nearby schools include Hillcrest Elementary School, Niver Creek Middle School, and Northglenn High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 West 101st Place have any available units?
2607 West 101st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
What amenities does 2607 West 101st Place have?
Some of 2607 West 101st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 West 101st Place currently offering any rent specials?
2607 West 101st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 West 101st Place pet-friendly?
No, 2607 West 101st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Heights.
Does 2607 West 101st Place offer parking?
Yes, 2607 West 101st Place offers parking.
Does 2607 West 101st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 West 101st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 West 101st Place have a pool?
No, 2607 West 101st Place does not have a pool.
Does 2607 West 101st Place have accessible units?
No, 2607 West 101st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 West 101st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 West 101st Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 West 101st Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2607 West 101st Place has units with air conditioning.
