2607 West 101st Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Federal Heights will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ruston Park. Also nearby are Lodos Bar & Grill, Pizza Hut, Noodles and Company, Orchard Town Center, Flatirons Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to i-25 and Hwy 36.



Nearby schools include Hillcrest Elementary School, Niver Creek Middle School, and Northglenn High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



