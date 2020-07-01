1132 W 84th Pl

Amenities
This charming 3 bed 2 bath sits in a quiet neighborhood tucked away but still walking distance from King Soopers, restaurants, cafes and more. Waterworld is also just down the street! Quick access to I-76, I-25, 270 and 36 with less than 15 minutes to downtown Denver and under 30 minutes to Boulder, DIA, and Red Rocks. Comes with a spacious 2 car garage and plenty of additional storage and a modest yard for a furry friend. Additional features include washer/dryer, tall ceilings, open floor plan, robust grape vine in backyard, and additional off street parking. All the conveniences of location with a healthy living space to make your own.
