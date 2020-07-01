1132 W 84th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Convenient location and spacious living! - Property Id: 248203



This charming 3 bed 2 bath sits in a quiet neighborhood tucked away but still walking distance from King Soopers, restaurants, cafes and more. Waterworld is also just down the street! Quick access to I-76, I-25, 270 and 36 with less than 15 minutes to downtown Denver and under 30 minutes to Boulder, DIA, and Red Rocks. Comes with a spacious 2 car garage and plenty of additional storage and a modest yard for a furry friend. Additional features include washer/dryer, tall ceilings, open floor plan, robust grape vine in backyard, and additional off street parking. All the conveniences of location with a healthy living space to make your own.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248203

Property Id 248203



(RLNE5673458)