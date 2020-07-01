All apartments in Federal Heights
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1132 W 84th Pl

1132 West 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1132 West 84th Place, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Convenient location and spacious living! - Property Id: 248203

This charming 3 bed 2 bath sits in a quiet neighborhood tucked away but still walking distance from King Soopers, restaurants, cafes and more. Waterworld is also just down the street! Quick access to I-76, I-25, 270 and 36 with less than 15 minutes to downtown Denver and under 30 minutes to Boulder, DIA, and Red Rocks. Comes with a spacious 2 car garage and plenty of additional storage and a modest yard for a furry friend. Additional features include washer/dryer, tall ceilings, open floor plan, robust grape vine in backyard, and additional off street parking. All the conveniences of location with a healthy living space to make your own.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248203
Property Id 248203

(RLNE5673458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 W 84th Pl have any available units?
1132 W 84th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
What amenities does 1132 W 84th Pl have?
Some of 1132 W 84th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 W 84th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1132 W 84th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 W 84th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 W 84th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1132 W 84th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1132 W 84th Pl offers parking.
Does 1132 W 84th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 W 84th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 W 84th Pl have a pool?
No, 1132 W 84th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1132 W 84th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1132 W 84th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 W 84th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 W 84th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 W 84th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 W 84th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

