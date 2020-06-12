/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evans, CO
Ashcroft Heights
13 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
955 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
3734 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room.
1 Unit Available
3625 Centennial Circle
3625 Centennial Circle, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bathroom in 4 plex. This is top unit on West side. Open living room, dining room and kitchen with extra storage, dishwasher and lots of windows. Washer & dryer hookups. central air conditioning and own furnace.
1 Unit Available
3788 Ponderosa Ct #7
3788 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1103 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Fox Crossing Townhome 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious townhome with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural daylight throughout unit. Large master bedroom with master bath that includes tub and separate shower and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
29 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
5775 29th St. #106
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1276 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Condo With Amenities Included! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 2 Bed/2 Bath All Kitchen Appliances Included Washer/Dryer Included Gas
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Downtown Greeley
10 Units Available
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Greeley
157 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
14 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
7 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
1210 9th Ave A
1210 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1088 sqft
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large downtown apartment - Property Id: 285653 Welcome to this beautiful, large downtown apartment.
Edwards
1 Unit Available
816 37th Avenue Court
816 37th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. Nice 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Living room, eating area, 1/2 bath and kitchen on main floor.
City Center
1 Unit Available
1607 6th Street
1607 6th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 separate 1 Car Garages Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 1-Car Garage Home - Beautiful wood floors in living room and in one of the bedrooms. Bathroom is newly redone. Lots of natural daylight throughout house.
1 Unit Available
1319 16th Street Lower
1319 16th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
864 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Apartment - Lots of natural daylight, washer and dryer are provided in shared laundry room with upper tenants. Tenant splits electric and gas with upstairs tenant.
Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
805 16th Street - 8
805 16th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Available Now! 2 bed/1 bath apartment located half a block from UNC. Apartment is updated and includes dishwasher, central A/C, and large closets. On-site coin operated laundry room.
1 Unit Available
1521 11th Avenue - 6
1521 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$975
750 sqft
Available Now! 2 bed, 1 bath apartment, located near UNC with large closets in both bedrooms. Includes onsite laundry room. Off-street parking available in the back parking lot, space reserved for residents.
1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.
Edwards
1 Unit Available
709 37 Avenue
709 37th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Large bedrooms. A/C unit upstairs, W/D hookups. Small patio area in the back Off street parking. Close to shops and restaurants Tenants pay gas, electric, internet and cable. No pets please
1 Unit Available
1615 10 Avenue
1615 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level apartment close to UNC. Off street parking, common laundry room. Tenants pay gas and electric. No pets please.
1 Unit Available
1431 11 Street
1431 11th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$985
990 sqft
2nd floor apartment in charming converted house. Large living room area, 2 bedrooms with good closet space, large kitchen with dining area, washer & dryer hookups. Nice neighborhood, close to downtown, shops & restaurants.
1 Unit Available
1632 11 Avenue
1632 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Great lower level of the house, perfect for college students. Entrance is in the back of the house. Very nice 2 bedroom apartment with full kitchen including dishwasher, living room area, good sized rooms. W/D on premises. No pets please.
