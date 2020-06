Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very large 5 bed, 3 bath half duplex. Directly across the street from Riverside Library. Easy access to Highway 85 and Highway 34. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. New flooring, new paint, new kitchen, new bathrooms. W/D hookups, 1 car attached garage.

Apply at: http://franzenenterprisesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

$30.00 app fee per adult. Must be paid before processing.