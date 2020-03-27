All apartments in Evans
Find more places like 3310 39th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evans, CO
/
3310 39th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3310 39th Avenue

3310 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Evans
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3310 39th Avenue, Evans, CO 80620
Ashcroft Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom ranch in Ashcroft Heights - Beautiful 5 bedroom ranch with open floor plan. Vaulted open living room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in Master suite. Large fenced backyard. Finished basement ready for entertaining. A/C and all house humidifier. Close to schools and shopping. No smoking. No pets

Rent: $1975
Deposit: $1975

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY PICKET FENCE PROPERTIES

For more information or to schedule a showing, call 970-686-6544 EXT. 2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2219738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 39th Avenue have any available units?
3310 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, CO.
Is 3310 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3310 39th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3310 39th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 3310 39th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3310 39th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3310 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 39th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3310 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3310 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3310 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 39th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 39th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3310 39th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road
Evans, CO 80620

Similar Pages

Evans 1 BedroomsEvans 2 Bedrooms
Evans Apartments with BalconyEvans Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Evans Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Englewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
Welby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COGunbarrel, COCheyenne, WYCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College