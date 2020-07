Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

811 Lehigh Circle Available 05/08/20 811 Lehigh Circle, Erie, CO 80516 - This property sits in the desirable Grand View neighborhood in Erie, CO. Includes all appliances (washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher and microwave). Nice backyard landscaping with small flower gardens, Formal Dining Room or den/office, large eat in kitchen and two full bathrooms. This home has a two car garage and a covered front patio. Won't last long! Ask about pets.



(RLNE3787430)