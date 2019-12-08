81 Ortega Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=273121437



6 or 18 Month Lease



Built in 2009 this elegant Erie Commons home boasts 2,768 SF on the main and upper levels plus an additional 788 SF unfinished basement. Large master bedroom with retreat, huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bath. Gorgeous kitchen with large slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, butler station, gas cook-top, tons of cabinet space and double ovens. Two additional guest bedrooms plus a home-work area upstairs. Office / study on the main level. Gorgeous hardwood floors, gas fireplace and 3 car garage are some of the other features of this exquisite home. Brand new A/C to be installed this spring.



This amazing home is situated on a corner lot in Erie Commons, 5 minutes to downtown Erie, 10 minutes to I-25 or 287, 25 minutes to Boulder.



Pets under 70 lbs negotiable with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking. Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $6,400+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check.



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372