Erie, CO
81 Ortega Ct
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:37 AM

81 Ortega Ct

81 Otega Court · No Longer Available
Location

81 Otega Court, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=273121437

6 or 18 Month Lease

Built in 2009 this elegant Erie Commons home boasts 2,768 SF on the main and upper levels plus an additional 788 SF unfinished basement. Large master bedroom with retreat, huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bath. Gorgeous kitchen with large slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, butler station, gas cook-top, tons of cabinet space and double ovens. Two additional guest bedrooms plus a home-work area upstairs. Office / study on the main level. Gorgeous hardwood floors, gas fireplace and 3 car garage are some of the other features of this exquisite home. Brand new A/C to be installed this spring.

This amazing home is situated on a corner lot in Erie Commons, 5 minutes to downtown Erie, 10 minutes to I-25 or 287, 25 minutes to Boulder.

Pets under 70 lbs negotiable with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking. Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $6,400+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check.

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Ortega Ct have any available units?
81 Ortega Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 81 Ortega Ct have?
Some of 81 Ortega Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Ortega Ct currently offering any rent specials?
81 Ortega Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Ortega Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Ortega Ct is pet friendly.
Does 81 Ortega Ct offer parking?
Yes, 81 Ortega Ct offers parking.
Does 81 Ortega Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Ortega Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Ortega Ct have a pool?
No, 81 Ortega Ct does not have a pool.
Does 81 Ortega Ct have accessible units?
No, 81 Ortega Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Ortega Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Ortega Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Ortega Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 81 Ortega Ct has units with air conditioning.

