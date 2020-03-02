799 Byrd Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Brand New Ranch Home - Property Id: 212742
Be the first one to live in this beautiful BRAND NEW RANCH HOME!
2014 sq. ft. finished, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus 2014 sq. ft unfinished basement.
2 car garage, wood cabinets, fireplace, Greystone hardwood flooring, granite countertops,
Stainless steel appliances' including refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher.
Window coverings, auto sprinkler system, AC.
Covered front porch and covered back patio.
Available for rent February 27th $2895. Per month.
(Interior photo's are of Lennar Model Home)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212742
No Pets Allowed
