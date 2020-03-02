All apartments in Erie
799 Byrd Drive
799 Byrd Drive

799 Byrd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

799 Byrd Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brand New Ranch Home - Property Id: 212742

Be the first one to live in this beautiful BRAND NEW RANCH HOME!
2014 sq. ft. finished, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus 2014 sq. ft unfinished basement.
2 car garage, wood cabinets, fireplace, Greystone hardwood flooring, granite countertops,
Stainless steel appliances' including refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher.
Window coverings, auto sprinkler system, AC.
Covered front porch and covered back patio.
Available for rent February 27th $2895. Per month.
(Interior photo's are of Lennar Model Home)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212742
Property Id 212742

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 Byrd Drive have any available units?
799 Byrd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 799 Byrd Drive have?
Some of 799 Byrd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 Byrd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
799 Byrd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Byrd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 799 Byrd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 799 Byrd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 799 Byrd Drive offers parking.
Does 799 Byrd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Byrd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Byrd Drive have a pool?
No, 799 Byrd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 799 Byrd Drive have accessible units?
No, 799 Byrd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Byrd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 799 Byrd Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 799 Byrd Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 799 Byrd Drive has units with air conditioning.

