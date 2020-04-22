All apartments in Erie
774 Reliance Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:59 PM

774 Reliance Drive

774 Reliance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

774 Reliance Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Gorgeous home with gourmet kitchen with island & eating nook. Kitchen opens to the family room. Separate dining room. Main floor laundry room. Upstairs has spacious loft. Large master retreat & master bath huge master closet. Attached four car garage. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Reliance Drive have any available units?
774 Reliance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 774 Reliance Drive have?
Some of 774 Reliance Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Reliance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
774 Reliance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Reliance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Reliance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 774 Reliance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 774 Reliance Drive offers parking.
Does 774 Reliance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Reliance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Reliance Drive have a pool?
No, 774 Reliance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 774 Reliance Drive have accessible units?
No, 774 Reliance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Reliance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Reliance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Reliance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Reliance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

