687 Fossil Bed Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage

*** DECEMBER RENT FREE WITH AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !! ***



This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Flatiron Meadows Community will welcome you with 3,100 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, custom granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, heated marble flooring, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a partly finished walk-out basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Star Meadow Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Kohls, 24 Hour Fitness, Safeway, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 287 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Meadolark Pre-K-8 and Centaurus High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



