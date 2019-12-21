All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 687 Fossil Bed Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
687 Fossil Bed Circle
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

687 Fossil Bed Circle

687 Fossil Bed Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

687 Fossil Bed Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
*** DECEMBER RENT FREE WITH AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !! ***

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Flatiron Meadows Community will welcome you with 3,100 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, custom granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, heated marble flooring, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a partly finished walk-out basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Star Meadow Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Kohls, 24 Hour Fitness, Safeway, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 287 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Meadolark Pre-K-8 and Centaurus High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** DECEMBER RENT FREE WITH AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Fossil Bed Circle have any available units?
687 Fossil Bed Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 687 Fossil Bed Circle have?
Some of 687 Fossil Bed Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 Fossil Bed Circle currently offering any rent specials?
687 Fossil Bed Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Fossil Bed Circle pet-friendly?
No, 687 Fossil Bed Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 687 Fossil Bed Circle offer parking?
Yes, 687 Fossil Bed Circle offers parking.
Does 687 Fossil Bed Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 687 Fossil Bed Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Fossil Bed Circle have a pool?
No, 687 Fossil Bed Circle does not have a pool.
Does 687 Fossil Bed Circle have accessible units?
No, 687 Fossil Bed Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Fossil Bed Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 Fossil Bed Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 687 Fossil Bed Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 687 Fossil Bed Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 Bedroom ApartmentsErie Apartments with Balconies
Erie Apartments with ParkingErie Apartments with Pools
Erie Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CO
Niwot, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COSeverance, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College