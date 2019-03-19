661 sun up pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 years OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 beds 2.5 baths 4108 sq ft (2951 sq ft finished + 1157 unfinished walk out basement) with Loft & Office Energy Efficiency two story home 2 car garage. Great size Master bed with higher ceiling, walk in closet, & 5 pieces master bath. Upper level has 4 beds 2 baths plus LOFT & laundry room. Main level Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, large size kitchen island & walk in pantry, Office, living room, Sun Room style formal dining room, Living room with fireplace, Dining room, breakfast nook plus half bath/powder room. Walkout basement. Upper balcony & concrete patio on lower level great for BBQ & walk distance to park. Clubhouse access. Pet (ONLY up to 2 Dog) under 40 pounds will be considered, no cat please. Available NOW! 1 year minimum lease. Minutes away from school, grocery, I 25, Boulder, & many more! Please contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you