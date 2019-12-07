522 Green Mountain Drive

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Erie - Brand NEW energy-efficient home ready NOW! This beautiful ranch with a covered front porch is the perfect fit for any family. The kitchen opens up to the great and dining rooms with the master suite in the back. Covered outdoor living provides space for meals outside. Oversized island overlooking the great room. 42" upper nutmeg cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount stainless sink, front load washer/dryer, fridge, extended eng. hardwood flooring, prewired for ceiling fans, cabinet hardware, roll out shelving, and hidden trash bin. Colliers Hill is a beautiful master plan honoring small town living with the best benefits of a new home. Known for their energy-efficient features, our home help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills. Access to clubhouse and gorgeous pool! Community playgrounds, walking trails and parks throughout the community. Pets negotibale - please inquire.



