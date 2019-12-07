All apartments in Erie
522 Green Mountain Drive

Location

522 Green Mountain Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Erie - Brand NEW energy-efficient home ready NOW! This beautiful ranch with a covered front porch is the perfect fit for any family. The kitchen opens up to the great and dining rooms with the master suite in the back. Covered outdoor living provides space for meals outside. Oversized island overlooking the great room. 42" upper nutmeg cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount stainless sink, front load washer/dryer, fridge, extended eng. hardwood flooring, prewired for ceiling fans, cabinet hardware, roll out shelving, and hidden trash bin. Colliers Hill is a beautiful master plan honoring small town living with the best benefits of a new home. Known for their energy-efficient features, our home help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills. Access to clubhouse and gorgeous pool! Community playgrounds, walking trails and parks throughout the community. Pets negotibale - please inquire.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5205261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Green Mountain Drive have any available units?
522 Green Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 522 Green Mountain Drive have?
Some of 522 Green Mountain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Green Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Green Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Green Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Green Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 522 Green Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Green Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 522 Green Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Green Mountain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Green Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 Green Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 522 Green Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Green Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Green Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Green Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Green Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 Green Mountain Drive has units with air conditioning.

