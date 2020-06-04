Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

410 Smith Circle Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome - Come and see! This spacious 3 bedroom townhome is just 25 minutes from Boulder and Denver, close to I25. This home features hardwood floors throughout, attached garage, washer and dryer, small private yard in back, and nearby trails and parks. Located one mile from Old Town Erie and rec center, close to restaurants, shops, breweries, farmers markets, and community festivals. We show by appointment only so please call or email to schedule. Credit must be in the mid 600s to qualify. Small dogs accepted with pet deposit. csandassociates.net (303) 422-7992



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4960438)