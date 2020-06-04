All apartments in Erie
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

410 Smith Circle

410 Smith Circle · No Longer Available
Location

410 Smith Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
410 Smith Circle Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome - Come and see! This spacious 3 bedroom townhome is just 25 minutes from Boulder and Denver, close to I25. This home features hardwood floors throughout, attached garage, washer and dryer, small private yard in back, and nearby trails and parks. Located one mile from Old Town Erie and rec center, close to restaurants, shops, breweries, farmers markets, and community festivals. We show by appointment only so please call or email to schedule. Credit must be in the mid 600s to qualify. Small dogs accepted with pet deposit. csandassociates.net (303) 422-7992

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4960438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Smith Circle have any available units?
410 Smith Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 410 Smith Circle have?
Some of 410 Smith Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Smith Circle currently offering any rent specials?
410 Smith Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Smith Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Smith Circle is pet friendly.
Does 410 Smith Circle offer parking?
Yes, 410 Smith Circle offers parking.
Does 410 Smith Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Smith Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Smith Circle have a pool?
No, 410 Smith Circle does not have a pool.
Does 410 Smith Circle have accessible units?
No, 410 Smith Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Smith Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Smith Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Smith Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Smith Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
