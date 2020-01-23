363 Tynan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home located in the Canyon Creek subdivision next to greenbelt path. The house backs to open space and trails! The open floor plan combines an updated kitchen with SS appliances with a dining space and light filled living area. Sliding glass doors off the dining area allow easy access to a large outdoor patio and beautifully landscaped back yard. The finished basement includes a large family room, an additional bathroom and wet bar. Plenty of storage in the attached 2 car garage with an additional backyard workshed. IDEAL location . Easy access to extensive neighborhood open spaces and Erie Community Center. Only 2 MILES to Downtown Erie!



Please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com for more information and application requirements. For showings text Sam at 303-621-4694

Paid applications are processed in the order they are received.

No Smoking. No Growing