All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 363 Tynan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
363 Tynan Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

363 Tynan Dr

363 Tynan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

363 Tynan Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home located in the Canyon Creek subdivision next to greenbelt path. The house backs to open space and trails! The open floor plan combines an updated kitchen with SS appliances with a dining space and light filled living area. Sliding glass doors off the dining area allow easy access to a large outdoor patio and beautifully landscaped back yard. The finished basement includes a large family room, an additional bathroom and wet bar. Plenty of storage in the attached 2 car garage with an additional backyard workshed. IDEAL location . Easy access to extensive neighborhood open spaces and Erie Community Center. Only 2 MILES to Downtown Erie!

Please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com for more information and application requirements. For showings text Sam at 303-621-4694
Paid applications are processed in the order they are received. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at www.dakotamgmt.com for the most accurate up to date information.
No Smoking. No Growing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Tynan Dr have any available units?
363 Tynan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 363 Tynan Dr have?
Some of 363 Tynan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Tynan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
363 Tynan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Tynan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Tynan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 363 Tynan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 363 Tynan Dr offers parking.
Does 363 Tynan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Tynan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Tynan Dr have a pool?
No, 363 Tynan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 363 Tynan Dr have accessible units?
No, 363 Tynan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Tynan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Tynan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Tynan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 363 Tynan Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College