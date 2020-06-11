All apartments in Erie
Location

31 Jordan Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Erie home. 3,222 finished sq ft and 1,446 unfinished sq ft basement. From the front porch, enter into the OPEN CONCEPT formal living room and dining room with high ceilings, solid flooring, and faux blinds with drapery accent. Flex room with a closet- perfect for an office or a 5th bedroom and is adjacent to a 3/4 bathroom. Large family room with a corner gas fireplace and a wall of windows for sunshine. The adjoining gourmet kitchen has ample cabinet storage, granite counter tops, an island that opens into a breakfast nook and a sliding glass door to the back patio and yard. The laundry room is off the kitchen and has W/D hookups, pantry, and closet. The upstairs is carpeted with 2 bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill full bath, 1 bedroom with its own full bath and a huge Master suite has vaulted ceilings, a breakfast bar, 2 closets, 2 vanities, and a 5-piece bath. Community park 1/2 block away. Walking distance to Red Hawk Elementary School. Wonderful location and neighborhood. 10 minutes to I-25 and 5 minutes to 287. This is a NO PET home. No laundry machines provided-BYO.
$3250 rent

Call Alli at Roberts and Sons Property Management to set up a tour of this beautiful rental property. 303-800-5191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Jordan Ln have any available units?
31 Jordan Ln has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Jordan Ln have?
Some of 31 Jordan Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Jordan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
31 Jordan Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Jordan Ln pet-friendly?
No, 31 Jordan Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 31 Jordan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 31 Jordan Ln does offer parking.
Does 31 Jordan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Jordan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Jordan Ln have a pool?
No, 31 Jordan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 31 Jordan Ln have accessible units?
No, 31 Jordan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Jordan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Jordan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Jordan Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Jordan Ln has units with air conditioning.
