2307 Alpine Dr

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym

Fabulous, updated,5 bedroom,4 bath two-story home - Property Id: 263472



Fabulous, updated, 5 bedroom, 4 bath two-story home in Visa Ridge! Beautiful real hardwood floors throughout the main level, gorgeous kitchen updated with quartz, tile backsplash, newer appliances, sink and faucet. Family room with cozy fireplace, spacious living and dinning room. Nicely finished basement with recreation room complete with wet bar, guest room, guest bathroom and plenty of unfinished storage area. Professionally landscaped back yard with stamped concrete patio, vegetable garden and fruit trees. Great location close to parks, shopping and ding with easy access to I-25

