2272 Dogwood Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful spacious 4 beds 3.5 baths 3689 sq ft (2202 sq ft finished + 1487 sq ft walk out finished basement) home 2 car garage back up to 12th Fairway golf course with beautiful view located in Vista Ridge neighborhood. Main Level Master bed has vaulted ceiling with 5 pieces master bath tub & cabinets, plus custom walk in closet. Open floor plan main level has formal dining, high ceiling living room decorated with gas fireplace, . Kitchen has stainless appliances, freshly finished wood floor & breakfast area. All 3 other bedrooms in upper level & laundry room in main level. Included access to community outdoor gated pool & clubhouse. Beautiful mountain view on from the backyard & minutes away from many playgrounds, parks, trails, school, library, recreation center, shops, restaurants, convenient stores, grocery, gas stations. Minutes away from Lafayette, Boulder, Longmont, Fredrick. Loveland, I25, E470, Lark Ridge mall, Orchard mall & Denver Outlet Mall. Only Dog under 30 pounds will be considered; NO MMJ please! Looking for long term tenant (minimum 12 months lease). Available NOW! For more info & showings, please call Andy @ 303 263 4496. Thank you.