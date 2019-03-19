All apartments in Erie
/
Erie, CO
/
2272 Dogwood Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2272 Dogwood Dr

2272 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2272 Dogwood Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious 4 beds 3.5 baths 3689 sq ft (2202 sq ft finished + 1487 sq ft walk out finished basement) home 2 car garage back up to 12th Fairway golf course with beautiful view located in Vista Ridge neighborhood. Main Level Master bed has vaulted ceiling with 5 pieces master bath tub & cabinets, plus custom walk in closet. Open floor plan main level has formal dining, high ceiling living room decorated with gas fireplace, . Kitchen has stainless appliances, freshly finished wood floor & breakfast area. All 3 other bedrooms in upper level & laundry room in main level. Included access to community outdoor gated pool & clubhouse. Beautiful mountain view on from the backyard & minutes away from many playgrounds, parks, trails, school, library, recreation center, shops, restaurants, convenient stores, grocery, gas stations. Minutes away from Lafayette, Boulder, Longmont, Fredrick. Loveland, I25, E470, Lark Ridge mall, Orchard mall & Denver Outlet Mall. Only Dog under 30 pounds will be considered; NO MMJ please! Looking for long term tenant (minimum 12 months lease). Available NOW! For more info & showings, please call Andy @ 303 263 4496. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2272 Dogwood Dr have any available units?
2272 Dogwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2272 Dogwood Dr have?
Some of 2272 Dogwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2272 Dogwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2272 Dogwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2272 Dogwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2272 Dogwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2272 Dogwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2272 Dogwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2272 Dogwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2272 Dogwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2272 Dogwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2272 Dogwood Dr has a pool.
Does 2272 Dogwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2272 Dogwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2272 Dogwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2272 Dogwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2272 Dogwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2272 Dogwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
