2108 Pinon Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

This Beautiful Erie House was built in 2005 and has a 3-car Garage and a Large Back Deck - This beautiful Erie house was built in 2005 and has a 3-car garage. The location cant be beat. It backs to a park with no neighbors behind, and is a short 10-minute drive east to I-25 or 10-minutes west to Downtown Erie. The layout is spacious, and the flow is good. Its a thoughtful design and a great place to entertain your friends and family. Summer is approaching and the expansive back yard has a deck that is ready to be enjoyed. To top it all off the master bedroom has a 5-piece bath! Call today for a showing.



