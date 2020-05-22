Amenities

2030 Cedarwood Place Available 07/01/20 Ranch-style Patio Home in Beautiful Vista Ridge in Erie - Enjoy the lock-and-leave lifestyle of this contemporary ranch-style patio home, with an HOA that does all of the yard work, landscaping, and snow shoveling! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an oversized 2-car garage - plus a home office with beautiful mountain views. The open-concept great room includes the dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings, arched windows, and a cozy gas fireplace as well as a gorgeous kitchen with alder cabinets, granite tile countertops, a huge island and eating bar, and a gas range. The main floor also includes the study, laundry/mudroom, half-bath, and master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath with shower and soaking tub. Downstairs youll find a finished basement with two more bedrooms and a bath, a large rec room with a pool table (included!) and space for your home theater system plus an extra 400 sq. ft. unfinished storage room! Includes access to all the Vista Ridge amenities (swimming pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, sports fields, and workout facilities) with a fabulous location convenient to DIA, Denver, Boulder, and Longmont. Available for a 12-month lease! Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed w/ a pet deposit.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property.



