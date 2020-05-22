All apartments in Erie
2030 Cedarwood Place

2030 Cedarwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2030 Cedarwood Place, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
2030 Cedarwood Place Available 07/01/20 Ranch-style Patio Home in Beautiful Vista Ridge in Erie - Enjoy the lock-and-leave lifestyle of this contemporary ranch-style patio home, with an HOA that does all of the yard work, landscaping, and snow shoveling! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an oversized 2-car garage - plus a home office with beautiful mountain views. The open-concept great room includes the dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings, arched windows, and a cozy gas fireplace as well as a gorgeous kitchen with alder cabinets, granite tile countertops, a huge island and eating bar, and a gas range. The main floor also includes the study, laundry/mudroom, half-bath, and master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath with shower and soaking tub. Downstairs youll find a finished basement with two more bedrooms and a bath, a large rec room with a pool table (included!) and space for your home theater system plus an extra 400 sq. ft. unfinished storage room! Includes access to all the Vista Ridge amenities (swimming pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, sports fields, and workout facilities) with a fabulous location convenient to DIA, Denver, Boulder, and Longmont. Available for a 12-month lease! Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed w/ a pet deposit.

Inclusions:
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven
Dishwasher
Gas range cooktop
Washer/Dryer
Gas fireplace
Central A/C
Forced-air natural gas heat
Programmable thermostat
Pre-wired for internet or cable TV
Pool table

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property.

(RLNE2286176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Cedarwood Place have any available units?
2030 Cedarwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2030 Cedarwood Place have?
Some of 2030 Cedarwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Cedarwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Cedarwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Cedarwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 Cedarwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 2030 Cedarwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Cedarwood Place offers parking.
Does 2030 Cedarwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 Cedarwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Cedarwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 2030 Cedarwood Place has a pool.
Does 2030 Cedarwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2030 Cedarwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Cedarwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Cedarwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 Cedarwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2030 Cedarwood Place has units with air conditioning.

