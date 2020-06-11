All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 2012 Alpine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
2012 Alpine Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2012 Alpine Drive

2012 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2012 Alpine Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
2012 Alpine Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Vista Ridge - This beautiful home is nestled in Vista Ridge, one of Erie's luxury housing communities. With Colorado National Golf Club, trails, parks, community center and pool, there is never a shortage of adventures close to this home. This property is well kept and the perfect spot for a family. Located just off of Highway 7, this home has quick routes to Boulder and Denver but is still located in a quiet neighborhood.

The neighborhood is close to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and more.

No smoking on the premises.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Neighborhood schools are Black Rock Elementary School, Erie Middle School, Erie High School.

Please contact Fox Property Management at (720) 583-4369 for more information on showings.

(RLNE4918607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Alpine Drive have any available units?
2012 Alpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2012 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 2012 Alpine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Alpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Alpine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Alpine Drive offer parking?
No, 2012 Alpine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Alpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Alpine Drive has a pool.
Does 2012 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Alpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Alpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Alpine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College