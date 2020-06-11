Amenities

2012 Alpine Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Vista Ridge - This beautiful home is nestled in Vista Ridge, one of Erie's luxury housing communities. With Colorado National Golf Club, trails, parks, community center and pool, there is never a shortage of adventures close to this home. This property is well kept and the perfect spot for a family. Located just off of Highway 7, this home has quick routes to Boulder and Denver but is still located in a quiet neighborhood.



The neighborhood is close to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and more.



No smoking on the premises.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



Neighborhood schools are Black Rock Elementary School, Erie Middle School, Erie High School.



Please contact Fox Property Management at (720) 583-4369 for more information on showings.



