1940 Windemere Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 beds 3 baths 2 car garage 2906 sq ft (2064 sq ft finished & 842 sq ft unfinished bsmt) Patio Home located in 5 star community @ Latitude Vista Ridge. Large size master bed with 5 pieces master bath. 1 room located in main level with full bath. Kitchen has plenty cabinets along with white appliances. Sound surround system in living room. Corian counter tops. Hardwood floor, tile, & NEW carpet. FRESH Paint! Trex deck in back yard next to trail. Great School, awesome community. Club house has fitness center, pool, recreation room & many more. Walk distance to club house, school, trail convenience store. Minutes away from I25, Boulder, Louisville, E 470, Larkridge Mall, Children Hospital, Orchard Mall, Premium Outlet Mall & many more! NO PET please. NO MMJ. For more info, please contact Andy @ (303) 263 4496 for faster response. Showing ONLY on Monday - Friday 9am - 6 00pm & Saturday 9 am - 1pm. AVAILABLE NOW!! Thank you