1935 Tamarak Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Erie - Look No Further! You could live in this gorgeous 6 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom single-family in Vista Ridge! Brand new carpet and soothing color palette throughout! Main level has formal Living and Dining Rooms, and Family Room with 2-story ceiling, and huge eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances with gas range and double ovens, under-cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry, and large island. Private Study/Den with dual-sided gas fireplace. Luxurious Master Bedroom features private 5-pc spa-like bathroom with Euro-glass shower, vessel soaking tub, heated floors, and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are larger than the standard sizes. Finished basement with upgraded egress windows, full wet bar, guest suite with bathroom and Rec Room. Relax in the professionally-landscaped back yard with patio, sprinkler/drip system, and fruit trees! Walking distance to school, pool, and golf course! Enjoy Vista Ridge fitness center!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5134299)