Erie, CO
1935 Tamarak Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1935 Tamarak Way

1935 Tamarak Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

1935 Tamarak Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Erie - Look No Further! You could live in this gorgeous 6 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom single-family in Vista Ridge! Brand new carpet and soothing color palette throughout! Main level has formal Living and Dining Rooms, and Family Room with 2-story ceiling, and huge eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances with gas range and double ovens, under-cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry, and large island. Private Study/Den with dual-sided gas fireplace. Luxurious Master Bedroom features private 5-pc spa-like bathroom with Euro-glass shower, vessel soaking tub, heated floors, and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are larger than the standard sizes. Finished basement with upgraded egress windows, full wet bar, guest suite with bathroom and Rec Room. Relax in the professionally-landscaped back yard with patio, sprinkler/drip system, and fruit trees! Walking distance to school, pool, and golf course! Enjoy Vista Ridge fitness center!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Tamarak Way have any available units?
1935 Tamarak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1935 Tamarak Way have?
Some of 1935 Tamarak Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Tamarak Way currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Tamarak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Tamarak Way pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Tamarak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1935 Tamarak Way offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Tamarak Way offers parking.
Does 1935 Tamarak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Tamarak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Tamarak Way have a pool?
Yes, 1935 Tamarak Way has a pool.
Does 1935 Tamarak Way have accessible units?
No, 1935 Tamarak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Tamarak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Tamarak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Tamarak Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1935 Tamarak Way has units with air conditioning.
