185 Indian Peaks Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

185 Indian Peaks Dr

185 Indian Peaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

185 Indian Peaks Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
185 Indian Peaks Drive - Beautiful, move-in ready home in Erie Highlands! This sought-after model has been immaculately maintained. Boasting an inviting & bright open layout with tall ceilings & stunning engineered hardwoods floors throughout the main level. Home cooks will love the gourmet kitchen featuring beautiful Slate appliances, tons of added cabinetry, large center island & walk in pantry. Walk out the sliding doors to a custom deck overlooking low maint yard ideal for entertaining guests, BBQ's / get togethers, or just a simple relaxing evening in the summer months. The 3 spacious bedrooms come with ample living space, closet space & Complete Custom Master Suite! The One-Off Custom Master Suite comes with custom redesigned Bath - with 42" Quartz Counters & Custom Builder Installed Soaking Tub. You will also be treated to a 2 car garage, upper level laundry room, large covered front patio & a full unfinished basement to make it your own! Fantastic Community Pool and Clubhouse included and entire neighborhood sits on a ridge for Stunning Rocky Mountain Views!!!!

(RLNE4947077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Indian Peaks Dr have any available units?
185 Indian Peaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 185 Indian Peaks Dr have?
Some of 185 Indian Peaks Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Indian Peaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
185 Indian Peaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Indian Peaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 185 Indian Peaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 185 Indian Peaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 185 Indian Peaks Dr offers parking.
Does 185 Indian Peaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Indian Peaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Indian Peaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 185 Indian Peaks Dr has a pool.
Does 185 Indian Peaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 185 Indian Peaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Indian Peaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Indian Peaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Indian Peaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Indian Peaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
