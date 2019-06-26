185 Indian Peaks Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

185 Indian Peaks Drive - Beautiful, move-in ready home in Erie Highlands! This sought-after model has been immaculately maintained. Boasting an inviting & bright open layout with tall ceilings & stunning engineered hardwoods floors throughout the main level. Home cooks will love the gourmet kitchen featuring beautiful Slate appliances, tons of added cabinetry, large center island & walk in pantry. Walk out the sliding doors to a custom deck overlooking low maint yard ideal for entertaining guests, BBQ's / get togethers, or just a simple relaxing evening in the summer months. The 3 spacious bedrooms come with ample living space, closet space & Complete Custom Master Suite! The One-Off Custom Master Suite comes with custom redesigned Bath - with 42" Quartz Counters & Custom Builder Installed Soaking Tub. You will also be treated to a 2 car garage, upper level laundry room, large covered front patio & a full unfinished basement to make it your own! Fantastic Community Pool and Clubhouse included and entire neighborhood sits on a ridge for Stunning Rocky Mountain Views!!!!



(RLNE4947077)