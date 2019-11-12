All apartments in Erie
181 Monares Ln
181 Monares Ln

181 Monares Lane · No Longer Available
Location

181 Monares Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, well-kept home in the elegant Grandview Estates, featuring a private fenced yard, 2-car garage, tile floors, wood floors, tile counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, loft, central air conditioner, and a very large master suite with walk-in closet. Pets are negotiable with additional deposit.

Available: December 1st
Rent: $2195/month
Security deposit: $3000
Tenant pays all utilities
3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2-car garage
2,418 Sq Ft (approximate)
Double living room area
Loft/office area
Absolutely no smoking.
Pets negotiable with additional deposit and/or additional rent.

Offered by Front Range Capital Realty
For all inquiries, please reply to this post or send a text message to 720-319-1042.
Please do not call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Monares Ln have any available units?
181 Monares Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 181 Monares Ln have?
Some of 181 Monares Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Monares Ln currently offering any rent specials?
181 Monares Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Monares Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Monares Ln is pet friendly.
Does 181 Monares Ln offer parking?
Yes, 181 Monares Ln offers parking.
Does 181 Monares Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Monares Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Monares Ln have a pool?
No, 181 Monares Ln does not have a pool.
Does 181 Monares Ln have accessible units?
No, 181 Monares Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Monares Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Monares Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Monares Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 181 Monares Ln has units with air conditioning.

