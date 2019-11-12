181 Monares Ln

Amenities
Beautiful, well-kept home in the elegant Grandview Estates, featuring a private fenced yard, 2-car garage, tile floors, wood floors, tile counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, loft, central air conditioner, and a very large master suite with walk-in closet. Pets are negotiable with additional deposit.
Available: December 1st
Rent: $2195/month
Security deposit: $3000
Tenant pays all utilities
3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2-car garage
2,418 Sq Ft (approximate)
Double living room area
Loft/office area
Absolutely no smoking.
Pets negotiable with additional deposit and/or additional rent.
Offered by Front Range Capital Realty
For all inquiries, please reply to this post or send a text message to 720-319-1042.
Please do not call.