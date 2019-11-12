181 Monares Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Beautiful, well-kept home in the elegant Grandview Estates, featuring a private fenced yard, 2-car garage, tile floors, wood floors, tile counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, loft, central air conditioner, and a very large master suite with walk-in closet. Pets are negotiable with additional deposit.



Available: December 1st

Rent: $2195/month

Security deposit: $3000

Tenant pays all utilities

3 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

2-car garage

2,418 Sq Ft (approximate)

Double living room area

Loft/office area

Absolutely no smoking.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit and/or additional rent.



Offered by Front Range Capital Realty

For all inquiries, please reply to this post or send a text message to 720-319-1042.

Please do not call.