1777 Tynan Dr

Amenities
This Modern, Charming Erie Home has tons of space and updates to live luxuriously in the heart of the Erie while still enjoying the county-like peacefulness and quietness..
AVAIL 05/08/2020
12 Month Lease Term!
Details:
3BR/2.5BA that backs up to Country Fields Park
Gorgeous Kitchen
Executive Gas Range
Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!
Large Bay Windows in Kitchen/Breakfast Nook
Large Bedrooms with Spacious Closets
Ceiling Fans
2,110 Square Feet
Cozy Fireplace
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2.5 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Full Sized Washer/Dryer
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass and Mature Trees
Tall Ceilings
Original Hardwood Floors, Carpet, and Linoleum Throughout
Garden Level, Partially Finished Basement
HUGE Back Porch with tons of Space
Nearby to Red Hawk Elementary School, Downtown Erie and Historic Erie City Hall, Cristos Coffee, Atom Brewing Company, Great Western Bank, Blackjack Pizza, Exploring Minds Academy, Erie Police Department, and so much more!!!
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Pet Pet (2 max).
Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric, Town of Erie Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet, and Trash.
$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit - Pets Allowed with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit - 10 Month Lease Term
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.