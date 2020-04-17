All apartments in Erie
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

1777 Tynan Dr

1777 Tynan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1777 Tynan Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This Modern, Charming Erie Home has tons of space and updates to live luxuriously in the heart of the Erie while still enjoying the county-like peacefulness and quietness..

AVAIL 05/08/2020

12 Month Lease Term!

Details:
3BR/2.5BA that backs up to Country Fields Park
Gorgeous Kitchen
Executive Gas Range
Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!
Large Bay Windows in Kitchen/Breakfast Nook
Large Bedrooms with Spacious Closets
Ceiling Fans
2,110 Square Feet
Cozy Fireplace
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2.5 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Full Sized Washer/Dryer
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass and Mature Trees
Tall Ceilings
Original Hardwood Floors, Carpet, and Linoleum Throughout
Garden Level, Partially Finished Basement
HUGE Back Porch with tons of Space

Nearby to Red Hawk Elementary School, Downtown Erie and Historic Erie City Hall, Cristos Coffee, Atom Brewing Company, Great Western Bank, Blackjack Pizza, Exploring Minds Academy, Erie Police Department, and so much more!!!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Pet Pet (2 max).

Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric, Town of Erie Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet, and Trash.

$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit - Pets Allowed with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit - 10 Month Lease Term

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 Tynan Dr have any available units?
1777 Tynan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1777 Tynan Dr have?
Some of 1777 Tynan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 Tynan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1777 Tynan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 Tynan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1777 Tynan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1777 Tynan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1777 Tynan Dr offers parking.
Does 1777 Tynan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1777 Tynan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 Tynan Dr have a pool?
No, 1777 Tynan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1777 Tynan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1777 Tynan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 Tynan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1777 Tynan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1777 Tynan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1777 Tynan Dr has units with air conditioning.
