1777 Tynan Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This Modern, Charming Erie Home has tons of space and updates to live luxuriously in the heart of the Erie while still enjoying the county-like peacefulness and quietness..



AVAIL 05/08/2020



12 Month Lease Term!



Details:

3BR/2.5BA that backs up to Country Fields Park

Gorgeous Kitchen

Executive Gas Range

Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!

Large Bay Windows in Kitchen/Breakfast Nook

Large Bedrooms with Spacious Closets

Ceiling Fans

2,110 Square Feet

Cozy Fireplace

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2.5 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Full Sized Washer/Dryer

Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass and Mature Trees

Tall Ceilings

Original Hardwood Floors, Carpet, and Linoleum Throughout

Garden Level, Partially Finished Basement

HUGE Back Porch with tons of Space



Nearby to Red Hawk Elementary School, Downtown Erie and Historic Erie City Hall, Cristos Coffee, Atom Brewing Company, Great Western Bank, Blackjack Pizza, Exploring Minds Academy, Erie Police Department, and so much more!!!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Pet Pet (2 max).



Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric, Town of Erie Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet, and Trash.



$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit - Pets Allowed with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit - 10 Month Lease Term



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.