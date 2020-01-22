Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful, Multi-Level Home in Erie - Available 20 January - Welcome to 1674 Westin Drive your new home! You will appreciate this spacious split-level 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the quiet Canyon Creek subdivision of Erie. The open floor plan showcases beautiful tile flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen areas and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops, and stylish white cabinets. Sliding glass doors next to the dining area give way to a wood patio deck, backyard area, and immediate access to the privately-owned open space behind the house. Every morning you can enjoy amazing sunrises from the south-facing rooms and deck. Upstairs bedrooms feature bamboo flooring and high ceilings. The finished basement contains the laundry area and additional storage. Attached, two-car garage as well. You are a quick jaunt to the nearby Thomas Reservoir, Community Skatepark, County Library, Community Center, or the restaurants and shops of historic downtown Erie.



Pets negotiable. Nearby Schools: Red Hawk Elementary, Erie Middle, Erie High



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.



