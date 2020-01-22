All apartments in Erie
Last updated January 22 2020

1674 Westin Drive

1674 Weston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1674 Weston Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful, Multi-Level Home in Erie - Available 20 January - Welcome to 1674 Westin Drive your new home! You will appreciate this spacious split-level 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the quiet Canyon Creek subdivision of Erie. The open floor plan showcases beautiful tile flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen areas and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops, and stylish white cabinets. Sliding glass doors next to the dining area give way to a wood patio deck, backyard area, and immediate access to the privately-owned open space behind the house. Every morning you can enjoy amazing sunrises from the south-facing rooms and deck. Upstairs bedrooms feature bamboo flooring and high ceilings. The finished basement contains the laundry area and additional storage. Attached, two-car garage as well. You are a quick jaunt to the nearby Thomas Reservoir, Community Skatepark, County Library, Community Center, or the restaurants and shops of historic downtown Erie.

Pets negotiable. Nearby Schools: Red Hawk Elementary, Erie Middle, Erie High

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5453315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Westin Drive have any available units?
1674 Westin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1674 Westin Drive have?
Some of 1674 Westin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Westin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Westin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Westin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Westin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Westin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1674 Westin Drive offers parking.
Does 1674 Westin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1674 Westin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Westin Drive have a pool?
No, 1674 Westin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1674 Westin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1674 Westin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Westin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Westin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1674 Westin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1674 Westin Drive has units with air conditioning.

