Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

1615 Holeman Drive Available 07/01/20 Affordable 3 Bed, 2.5 Family Home in Erie- Available July 1st! - Come check out this great 3 bed, 2.5 bath family home in Erie now! Walk in from the front door into the large living room with a 3 sided gas fireplace and lots of natural light! This home features a kitchen with hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Front patio, very large back deck, and balcony off the master. Large fenced in backyard with beautiful, mature trees and garden beds. Attached 2 car garage. Unfinished basement. This home is located in a wonderful neighborhood with great amenities including a community pool, park, open space, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and more! Pets negotiable. Please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen."



(RLNE2911779)