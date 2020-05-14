All apartments in Erie
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1615 Holeman Drive

1615 Holeman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Holeman Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
1615 Holeman Drive Available 07/01/20 Affordable 3 Bed, 2.5 Family Home in Erie- Available July 1st! - Come check out this great 3 bed, 2.5 bath family home in Erie now! Walk in from the front door into the large living room with a 3 sided gas fireplace and lots of natural light! This home features a kitchen with hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Front patio, very large back deck, and balcony off the master. Large fenced in backyard with beautiful, mature trees and garden beds. Attached 2 car garage. Unfinished basement. This home is located in a wonderful neighborhood with great amenities including a community pool, park, open space, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and more! Pets negotiable. Please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen."

(RLNE2911779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Holeman Drive have any available units?
1615 Holeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1615 Holeman Drive have?
Some of 1615 Holeman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Holeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Holeman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Holeman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Holeman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Holeman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Holeman Drive does offer parking.
Does 1615 Holeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Holeman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Holeman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Holeman Drive has a pool.
Does 1615 Holeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 Holeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Holeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Holeman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Holeman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Holeman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
