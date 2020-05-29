All apartments in Erie
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1546 Brimble Drive

1546 Brimble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Brimble Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
media room
Spacious 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with Ample Storage - Perfect single family property located just minutes away from downtown Erie. Stepping through the front door you are immediately welcomed with an open house feeling. The high ceilings in the main living room lead you into the kitchen with an island that is perfect for entertaining family and guests. The basement is finished with an office that includes a built-in desk. The lower living area is wired for a home theater set up. The upstairs includes a loft area with large storage cabinets, two bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom, and the master bedroom which has high vaulted ceilings. Very friendly neighborhood with nearby parks, and walking trails. Also, located very close to Erie Community Center and the Erie Library.
To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 - this won't last long!

(RLNE1855230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 Brimble Drive have any available units?
1546 Brimble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1546 Brimble Drive have?
Some of 1546 Brimble Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 Brimble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1546 Brimble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 Brimble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 Brimble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1546 Brimble Drive offer parking?
No, 1546 Brimble Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1546 Brimble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 Brimble Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 Brimble Drive have a pool?
No, 1546 Brimble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1546 Brimble Drive have accessible units?
No, 1546 Brimble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 Brimble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 Brimble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 Brimble Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1546 Brimble Drive has units with air conditioning.

