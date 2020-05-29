1546 Brimble Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet access media room

Spacious 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with Ample Storage - Perfect single family property located just minutes away from downtown Erie. Stepping through the front door you are immediately welcomed with an open house feeling. The high ceilings in the main living room lead you into the kitchen with an island that is perfect for entertaining family and guests. The basement is finished with an office that includes a built-in desk. The lower living area is wired for a home theater set up. The upstairs includes a loft area with large storage cabinets, two bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom, and the master bedroom which has high vaulted ceilings. Very friendly neighborhood with nearby parks, and walking trails. Also, located very close to Erie Community Center and the Erie Library.

To schedule a showing please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 - this won't last long!



(RLNE1855230)