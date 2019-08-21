All apartments in Erie
1487 Brimble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1487 Brimble Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
1487 Brimble Dr Erie, CO 80516 - Great 3 bed home in Erie, CO with a Recreation room/office in the basement. Close to local trails. Due to the overwhelming call volume please email inquiries.

Rental Criteria:

~2.5:1 debt to income ratio
~No felonies accepted
~Misdemeanors no less than 3 years old will be accepted
~No more then three unrelated occupants may reside in a property
~All applicants credit reports will be fairly reviewed and all above listed criteria have been satisfied.
~All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 625

(RLNE3267760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1487 Brimble Dr have any available units?
1487 Brimble Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
Is 1487 Brimble Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1487 Brimble Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1487 Brimble Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1487 Brimble Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 1487 Brimble Dr offer parking?
No, 1487 Brimble Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1487 Brimble Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1487 Brimble Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1487 Brimble Dr have a pool?
No, 1487 Brimble Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1487 Brimble Dr have accessible units?
No, 1487 Brimble Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1487 Brimble Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1487 Brimble Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1487 Brimble Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1487 Brimble Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
