1134 Eichorn Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:00 PM

1134 Eichorn Drive

1134 Eichorn Drive · (303) 565-6778
Location

1134 Eichorn Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1134 Eichorn Drive · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2654 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Home in Erie for Lease! 4 Bedrooms on One Floor! - This has all the bells and whistles you expect in this well planned, upscale community. The neighborhood exteriors have a craftsman feel. There's a nice park, open space to the east, and the community includes a swimming pool. There is a town library and rec center nearby.

The kitchen has quartz counters, an island and all stainless appliances. The main floor is open, with living-dining, kitchen, casual dining and great family room. The floors are a mix of carpet and engineered hardwood, with tile in the baths. There is also a formal office (with a door) near the front door and a powder bathroom. There is a patio and a small yard. Two car attached garage, plus a large driveway in front. Full unfinished basement.

The upstairs has all 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a laundry room that's big enough to wash, dry, fold and hang up your clothes. The master suite is huge (check the pictures), and has a 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Even the bath off the hall has 2 sinks.

The HOA takes care of trash at no cost to you. All other utilities are in your name.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional rent and deposit required.

This home is close to E-470, near Sheridan Blvd and highway 7.

(RLNE4951396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Eichorn Drive have any available units?
1134 Eichorn Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1134 Eichorn Drive have?
Some of 1134 Eichorn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Eichorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Eichorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Eichorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 Eichorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1134 Eichorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Eichorn Drive offers parking.
Does 1134 Eichorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Eichorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Eichorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1134 Eichorn Drive has a pool.
Does 1134 Eichorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1134 Eichorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Eichorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 Eichorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 Eichorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 Eichorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
