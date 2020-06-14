132 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO with garage
"Then ho boys ho, to Cherry-creek we'll go, / There's plenty of gold, In the west we are told / In the new Eldorado." -- From "Rocky Mountain News," Cherry Creek, Kansas Territory, June 18, 1859.
Cherry Creek sits amid the bustle of Denver to the southwest of downtown. Its east and west borders are Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard, respectively, while the north border is marked by Sixth Avenue and the south border follows Cherry Creek itself along Cherry Creek South Drive. The district is a concentration of commercial shopping businesses and luxury apartment homes, offering plenty to marvel at should you drive through it on any afternoon of the week. The sheer number of retail stores makes the area a very popular destination, so don't think you're clever by using the thoroughfares as shortcuts, because it is a plan that might backfire. There are plenty of three-bedroom houses for rent and condos for rent. The local offerings include the latest in cutting-edge indie trends as well as major department store chains. See more
Cherry Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.