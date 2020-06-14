Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

132 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO with garage

Cherry Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
The Hills at Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
11051 E Crestridge Circle
11051 East Crestridge Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
4237 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.

Last updated June 14
Cherry Creek Vista
1 Unit Available
10746 East Maplewood Drive
10746 East Maplewood Drive, Cherry Creek, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
2375 sqft
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement. * Cherry Creek School district. Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.
Last updated June 14
$
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9537 E. Chenango Ave
9537 East Chenango Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1050 sqft
9537 E Chenango Ave Available 07/01/20 Cherry Creek Half Duplex - Half duplex with attached, 1-car garage * Tri-level with basement * Next to Cherry Creek High School * Central A/C * All appliances included * Back Yard * Vaulted ceilings * Renter's

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.
Last updated June 14
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Last updated June 14
$
18 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Last updated June 14
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Last updated June 14
$
Hampden South
26 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Last updated June 14
Heather Gardens
28 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Last updated June 14
$
Hampden South
65 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Last updated June 14
The Dam
9 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Last updated June 14
$
30 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,180
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Last updated June 14
$
Heather Gardens
173 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,295
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Last updated June 14
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,428
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Last updated June 14
Hampden
15 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Last updated June 14
$
Hampden South
32 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 14
$
12 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Last updated June 14
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Last updated June 14
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Last updated June 14
Village East
21 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated June 14
$
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
City Guide for Cherry Creek, CO

"Then ho boys ho, to Cherry-creek we'll go, / There's plenty of gold, In the west we are told / In the new Eldorado." -- From "Rocky Mountain News," Cherry Creek, Kansas Territory, June 18, 1859.

Cherry Creek sits amid the bustle of Denver to the southwest of downtown. Its east and west borders are Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard, respectively, while the north border is marked by Sixth Avenue and the south border follows Cherry Creek itself along Cherry Creek South Drive. The district is a concentration of commercial shopping businesses and luxury apartment homes, offering plenty to marvel at should you drive through it on any afternoon of the week. The sheer number of retail stores makes the area a very popular destination, so don't think you're clever by using the thoroughfares as shortcuts, because it is a plan that might backfire. There are plenty of three-bedroom houses for rent and condos for rent. The local offerings include the latest in cutting-edge indie trends as well as major department store chains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cherry Creek, CO

Cherry Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

