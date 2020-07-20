All apartments in Englewood
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4930 S Grant St

4930 S Grant St · No Longer Available




Location

4930 S Grant St, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Cute Ranch Style Home - This adorable brick single story ranch with finished basement has plenty of room inside and out. At over 1700sqft inside it has space for everyone and sits on a large 7500sqft lot with a back deck and outdoor fireplace that everyone can enjoy. Inside this home features a dining room off the back deck and kitchen, wood floors throughout the main level and family room w/fireplace. On the basement level it features another two bedrooms, laundry room and another family room complete with a 2nd wood burning fireplace. This home is available for a July 1st move in, call today for more information and to set up a time to tour the property, this one will go fast!

(RLNE3725071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 S Grant St have any available units?
4930 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4930 S Grant St have?
Some of 4930 S Grant St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
4930 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 S Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4930 S Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 4930 S Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 4930 S Grant St offers parking.
Does 4930 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 S Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 4930 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 4930 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 4930 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 S Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
