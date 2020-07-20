4930 S Grant St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Ranch Style Home - This adorable brick single story ranch with finished basement has plenty of room inside and out. At over 1700sqft inside it has space for everyone and sits on a large 7500sqft lot with a back deck and outdoor fireplace that everyone can enjoy. Inside this home features a dining room off the back deck and kitchen, wood floors throughout the main level and family room w/fireplace. On the basement level it features another two bedrooms, laundry room and another family room complete with a 2nd wood burning fireplace. This home is available for a July 1st move in, call today for more information and to set up a time to tour the property, this one will go fast!



(RLNE3725071)