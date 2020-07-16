All apartments in El Paso County
Find more places like 3812 Chia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso County, CO
/
3812 Chia Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:14 AM

3812 Chia Drive

3812 Chia Dr · (719) 233-7276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3812 Chia Dr, El Paso County, CO 80925
Colorado Centre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated beautiful clean home with 3 bedrooms, loft/2nd family room/playroom/mancave or use as a place for guests to sleep. When you walk into this home you will be impressed! It has a lot of useable space with the main level office and the loft on the upper level. Ceramic tile floors, pretty interior paint colors, double ovens, pantry and island in the kitchen and the great room is open to the kitchen. Master suite has private 5 pc bath with oval soaking tub. Views from fenced in backyard. No backyard neighbor! A/C!! Walking trail to the park and subdivision sits next to the home. The Cuchares Park sits next to the open space behind the home! Views of Pikes Peak Mountain Range. Location, location! Easy commute to Schriever A/F, Minutes to Peterson A/F! You can easily reach Fountain Mesa Rd for shopping,restaurants and backgate to Fort Carson within minutes or Powers Blvd for lots of entertainment and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Chia Drive have any available units?
3812 Chia Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3812 Chia Drive have?
Some of 3812 Chia Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Chia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Chia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Chia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Chia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 3812 Chia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Chia Drive offers parking.
Does 3812 Chia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Chia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Chia Drive have a pool?
No, 3812 Chia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Chia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3812 Chia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Chia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Chia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 Chia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3812 Chia Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3812 Chia Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COGleneagle, COFountain, COMonument, COSecurity-Widefield, COCimarron Hills, COWoodmoor, CO
Woodland Park, COManitou Springs, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COColumbine, CODove Valley, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COEvergreen, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity