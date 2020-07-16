3812 Chia Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated beautiful clean home with 3 bedrooms, loft/2nd family room/playroom/mancave or use as a place for guests to sleep. When you walk into this home you will be impressed! It has a lot of useable space with the main level office and the loft on the upper level. Ceramic tile floors, pretty interior paint colors, double ovens, pantry and island in the kitchen and the great room is open to the kitchen. Master suite has private 5 pc bath with oval soaking tub. Views from fenced in backyard. No backyard neighbor! A/C!! Walking trail to the park and subdivision sits next to the home. The Cuchares Park sits next to the open space behind the home! Views of Pikes Peak Mountain Range. Location, location! Easy commute to Schriever A/F, Minutes to Peterson A/F! You can easily reach Fountain Mesa Rd for shopping,restaurants and backgate to Fort Carson within minutes or Powers Blvd for lots of entertainment and shopping!