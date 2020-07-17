All apartments in El Paso County
El Paso County, CO
13250 N Ellicott Hwy
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

13250 N Ellicott Hwy

13250 North Ellicott Highway · (719) 466-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13250 North Ellicott Highway, El Paso County, CO 80808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Country living - Property Id: 304132

Country living at its finest. A nice upper unit with nice wood floors.
One side of the upstairs is the master bedroom with spacious closet, bonus room and 5 piece bath.
Other side has two additional bedrooms and bathroom.
In between we have a lot of space two living areas, gas fireplace kitchen, with option of a formal dining room or a nook area closer to kitchen.
Laundry room with washer and dryer. Deck with a beautiful view. NO inside pets allowed, outside pets to include farm animals are allowed in designated pastor.

NOTE: THIS RENTAL IS JUST A TOP UNIT EVERYTHING ABOVE IS WHAT IS INCLUDED. SOMEONE WILL BE LIVING BELOW YOU. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13250-n-ellicott-hwy-calhan-co/304132
Property Id 304132

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy have any available units?
13250 N Ellicott Hwy has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy have?
Some of 13250 N Ellicott Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13250 N Ellicott Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
13250 N Ellicott Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13250 N Ellicott Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 13250 N Ellicott Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 13250 N Ellicott Hwy offers parking.
Does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13250 N Ellicott Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy have a pool?
No, 13250 N Ellicott Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy have accessible units?
No, 13250 N Ellicott Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13250 N Ellicott Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 13250 N Ellicott Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 13250 N Ellicott Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
