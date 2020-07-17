13250 N Ellicott Hwy

Amenities
Country living at its finest. A nice upper unit with nice wood floors.
One side of the upstairs is the master bedroom with spacious closet, bonus room and 5 piece bath.
Other side has two additional bedrooms and bathroom.
In between we have a lot of space two living areas, gas fireplace kitchen, with option of a formal dining room or a nook area closer to kitchen.
Laundry room with washer and dryer. Deck with a beautiful view. NO inside pets allowed, outside pets to include farm animals are allowed in designated pastor.
NOTE: THIS RENTAL IS JUST A TOP UNIT EVERYTHING ABOVE IS WHAT IS INCLUDED. SOMEONE WILL BE LIVING BELOW YOU. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED.
No Pets Allowed
