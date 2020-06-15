5450 W 25th Ave 5

Amenities

Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt



Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk out front door onto W 25th Street, Edgewater's gaslamp area, and stroll one block to Providence Tavern, US Thai, Coda Coffee, Edgewater Inn and 2 blocks to JoyRide Brewing, Sloan's Lake, and Starbucks! All Newer Kitchen, dining area, large living room, large bedroom, walk in closet, and updated bath. Also located next to Edgewater Park and Rose Garden. Heat and water are $50 per month.

No Pets Allowed



