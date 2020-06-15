All apartments in Edgewater
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5450 W 25th Ave 5

5450 W 25th Ave · (303) 526-6171
Location

5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk out front door onto W 25th Street, Edgewater's gaslamp area, and stroll one block to Providence Tavern, US Thai, Coda Coffee, Edgewater Inn and 2 blocks to JoyRide Brewing, Sloan's Lake, and Starbucks! All Newer Kitchen, dining area, large living room, large bedroom, walk in closet, and updated bath. Also located next to Edgewater Park and Rose Garden. Heat and water are $50 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133023
Property Id 133023

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 have any available units?
5450 W 25th Ave 5 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 have?
Some of 5450 W 25th Ave 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 W 25th Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
5450 W 25th Ave 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 W 25th Ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 5450 W 25th Ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewater.
Does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 5450 W 25th Ave 5 does offer parking.
Does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 W 25th Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 5450 W 25th Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 5450 W 25th Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 W 25th Ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5450 W 25th Ave 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5450 W 25th Ave 5 has units with air conditioning.
