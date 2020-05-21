2439 Ames St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

This charming ranch in Edgewater is perfect for everyone - those looking to live in a walkable neighborhood (1.5 blocks to coffee shop and several restaurants), the Sloan's enthusiast (oversized garage with long driveway), fans of Edgewater Market and Target (5 blocks away) or people working downtown (the 26th St bus will take you to Union Station).



The house features an open floor plan, a master suite with full bath and walk-in closet, a second bedroom with direct access to a full second bath, and a fenced yard. There is also an old one car garage that has been converted to a shed.



Pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.