All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like 2439 Ames St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, CO
/
2439 Ames St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:07 AM

2439 Ames St

2439 Ames Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2439 Ames Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
This charming ranch in Edgewater is perfect for everyone - those looking to live in a walkable neighborhood (1.5 blocks to coffee shop and several restaurants), the Sloan's enthusiast (oversized garage with long driveway), fans of Edgewater Market and Target (5 blocks away) or people working downtown (the 26th St bus will take you to Union Station).

The house features an open floor plan, a master suite with full bath and walk-in closet, a second bedroom with direct access to a full second bath, and a fenced yard. There is also an old one car garage that has been converted to a shed.

Pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Ames St have any available units?
2439 Ames St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 2439 Ames St have?
Some of 2439 Ames St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 Ames St currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Ames St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Ames St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 Ames St is pet friendly.
Does 2439 Ames St offer parking?
Yes, 2439 Ames St offers parking.
Does 2439 Ames St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 Ames St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Ames St have a pool?
No, 2439 Ames St does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Ames St have accessible units?
No, 2439 Ames St does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Ames St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 Ames St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Ames St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2439 Ames St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater Apartments with Balcony
Edgewater Apartments with GarageEdgewater Apartments with Parking
Edgewater Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO
Niwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College