2412 S Marshall St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:10 PM

2412 S Marshall St

2412 Marshall St · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Marshall St, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Edgewater/Sloans Lake - Property Id: 265597

$2200
Highly sought after neighborhood bright and sunny home. 1400+sq ft. 2 bedroom,1 bath, living room w gas fireplace, dining room, large den (20x25), eat in kitchen with dishwasher, large enclosed sunroom (not counted in house square ft +270), large laundry room/mud room with washer and dryer, one car garage with Deep Freezer, fenced back yard, large front porch. Located on a quiet street just blocks from restaurants and Sloans lake. Central AC and heat. Dog ok, non smoking home. Covered lean-to on side of house for outdoor equipment. Sprinkler system installed with large front and back yards. New storage shed and fence. Lawn mower provided, low maintenance yard with charming landscaping and gardening space. Hardwood floors will be refinished within the next 2 weeks. Will do a live virtual tour upon request. Application fee will be credited to 1st month rent once approved.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265597
Property Id 265597

(RLNE5717394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 S Marshall St have any available units?
2412 S Marshall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
What amenities does 2412 S Marshall St have?
Some of 2412 S Marshall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 S Marshall St currently offering any rent specials?
2412 S Marshall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 S Marshall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 S Marshall St is pet friendly.
Does 2412 S Marshall St offer parking?
Yes, 2412 S Marshall St offers parking.
Does 2412 S Marshall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 S Marshall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 S Marshall St have a pool?
No, 2412 S Marshall St does not have a pool.
Does 2412 S Marshall St have accessible units?
No, 2412 S Marshall St does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 S Marshall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 S Marshall St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 S Marshall St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2412 S Marshall St has units with air conditioning.

