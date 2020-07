Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Mid July. You will like the upgrades in this well kept apartment. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, kitchen counter tops, plenty of windows, air conditioning. Walking distance to Sloan's Lake, shopping restaurants and more! Please call Pamela at 720-789-8981 for more information or to book a showing.