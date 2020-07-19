All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8335 S Valley Hwy

8335 South Valley Highway · No Longer Available
Location

8335 South Valley Highway, Douglas County, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful corner apartment 2 Bed 2 Bath

- Large Rooms and Bathrooms
- Master Suite with Bathroom and double sinks
- Located at County Line Light Rail Station and Park Meadows Mall
- Full size front loading washer and dryer
- All stainless steel appliances
- Amazing view overlooking private Centennial Airport

Rent is
Cats and Dogs allowed
Water, Sewer and Trash are split by the building, usually around thirty
Electric is paid through Xcel usually about fifty

More pictures available - Text eight 0 four nine 4 four 0 seven eight 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 S Valley Hwy have any available units?
8335 S Valley Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
Is 8335 S Valley Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
8335 S Valley Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 S Valley Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 8335 S Valley Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 8335 S Valley Hwy offer parking?
No, 8335 S Valley Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 8335 S Valley Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8335 S Valley Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 S Valley Hwy have a pool?
No, 8335 S Valley Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 8335 S Valley Hwy have accessible units?
No, 8335 S Valley Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 S Valley Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 S Valley Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8335 S Valley Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 8335 S Valley Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
