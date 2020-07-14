All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 6873 Longpark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
6873 Longpark Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6873 Longpark Dr

6873 Longpark Dr · (720) 935-2368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6873 Longpark Dr, Douglas County, CO 80138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2340 · Avail. now

$2,340

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Modern, Bright and Open brand new 3 beds 2.5 baths - Property Id: 308123

Modern, Light, Bright and Open brand new 3 beds 2.5 baths single family house for rent in heart of Parker, CO.
This house features a large peninsula kitchen with slab granite counter tops, kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms. Luxury vinyl plank on the entire main level. Stainless appliance package w/ gas range. Espresso cabinets with crown molding. Upstairs also has a tech niche for a small office! Covered front patio w/ dry-stack stone, 9' ceilings on main level, full landscaping, fencing, washer and dryer in unit, A/C, tankless water heater, garage door opener, and Smart Home tech.
Easy access to I25/E470, park n ride, and the RTD Light Rail, and close to Parker Rd. Family frendly neighborhood (8 Acre LC community park and close to the PACE center, dog park, and disc golf course), convenient to shops and restaurants (Mainstreet Parker), and library.
For showings, please text or call for showings at 720-935-2368.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6873-longpark-dr-parker-co/308123
Property Id 308123

(RLNE5941600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Longpark Dr have any available units?
6873 Longpark Dr has a unit available for $2,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6873 Longpark Dr have?
Some of 6873 Longpark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Longpark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Longpark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Longpark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6873 Longpark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6873 Longpark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Longpark Dr offers parking.
Does 6873 Longpark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6873 Longpark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Longpark Dr have a pool?
No, 6873 Longpark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6873 Longpark Dr have accessible units?
No, 6873 Longpark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Longpark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6873 Longpark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Longpark Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6873 Longpark Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6873 Longpark Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity