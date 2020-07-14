Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Modern, Bright and Open brand new 3 beds 2.5 baths - Property Id: 308123



Modern, Light, Bright and Open brand new 3 beds 2.5 baths single family house for rent in heart of Parker, CO.

This house features a large peninsula kitchen with slab granite counter tops, kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms. Luxury vinyl plank on the entire main level. Stainless appliance package w/ gas range. Espresso cabinets with crown molding. Upstairs also has a tech niche for a small office! Covered front patio w/ dry-stack stone, 9' ceilings on main level, full landscaping, fencing, washer and dryer in unit, A/C, tankless water heater, garage door opener, and Smart Home tech.

Easy access to I25/E470, park n ride, and the RTD Light Rail, and close to Parker Rd. Family frendly neighborhood (8 Acre LC community park and close to the PACE center, dog park, and disc golf course), convenient to shops and restaurants (Mainstreet Parker), and library.

For showings, please text or call for showings at 720-935-2368.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6873-longpark-dr-parker-co/308123

(RLNE5941600)