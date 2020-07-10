5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Furnished Condo has 2 Private ROOMS - 2 Acres - Property Id: 314725



FURNISHED 2,100sf Upscale CONDO



- 2 large Suites & 2 Smaller Rooms

- Kitchen-Family-Nook-Laundry

- Perfect Location: 2 Acres, Castle Pines Forest, 2mins from Hwy

- Security Video Cameras

- Radiant Heat ( no forced air heating to dry skin or spread viruses)



ROOMS 2-C or 2-D :

- 120sf, Large Windows with views of Forest

- Full Size Bed, large IKEA closet

- Shared Large Bathroom with Marble TIled Shower across hallway

- $890/mo each (1 Occupant ea)



SUITE 2-B :

- 215sf , 3 Windows w/ Great Views of Forest and Mountains

- Queen Bd w/6 drawers , Large Walk-In Closet, Desk

- Private Bathroom with Marble Tiled Shower

- $1,090 /mo (1-2 Occupants)



SUITE 2-A :

- 235sf , Large Windows w/ Great Views of Forest and Mountains

- Queen Bd w/6 drawers, IKEA Closet, Desk

- Private Bathrm w/Sunken Jetted Tub

- $1,190 (1-2 Occupants)



Utility: $70/mo incl Trash, Park, Water, Electric, Heat, Gas, Wi-Fi



* Clear Background/Income Verification * COVID-19 Free

No Pets Allowed



