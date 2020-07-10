5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D

Amenities
Furnished Condo has 2 Private ROOMS - 2 Acres - Property Id: 314725
FURNISHED 2,100sf Upscale CONDO
- 2 large Suites & 2 Smaller Rooms
- Kitchen-Family-Nook-Laundry
- Perfect Location: 2 Acres, Castle Pines Forest, 2mins from Hwy
- Security Video Cameras
- Radiant Heat ( no forced air heating to dry skin or spread viruses)
ROOMS 2-C or 2-D :
- 120sf, Large Windows with views of Forest
- Full Size Bed, large IKEA closet
- Shared Large Bathroom with Marble TIled Shower across hallway
- $890/mo each (1 Occupant ea)
SUITE 2-B :
- 215sf , 3 Windows w/ Great Views of Forest and Mountains
- Queen Bd w/6 drawers , Large Walk-In Closet, Desk
- Private Bathroom with Marble Tiled Shower
- $1,090 /mo (1-2 Occupants)
SUITE 2-A :
- 235sf , Large Windows w/ Great Views of Forest and Mountains
- Queen Bd w/6 drawers, IKEA Closet, Desk
- Private Bathrm w/Sunken Jetted Tub
- $1,190 (1-2 Occupants)
Utility: $70/mo incl Trash, Park, Water, Electric, Heat, Gas, Wi-Fi
* Clear Background/Income Verification * COVID-19 Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5380-n-lariat-dr-castle-rock-co-unit-2-c-or-2-d/314725
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5941129)