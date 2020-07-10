All apartments in Douglas County
5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D

5380 North Lariat Drive · (720) 242-8233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO 80108

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2-C or 2-D · Avail. now

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished Condo has 2 Private ROOMS - 2 Acres - Property Id: 314725

FURNISHED 2,100sf Upscale CONDO

- 2 large Suites & 2 Smaller Rooms
- Kitchen-Family-Nook-Laundry
- Perfect Location: 2 Acres, Castle Pines Forest, 2mins from Hwy
- Security Video Cameras
- Radiant Heat ( no forced air heating to dry skin or spread viruses)

ROOMS 2-C or 2-D :
- 120sf, Large Windows with views of Forest
- Full Size Bed, large IKEA closet
- Shared Large Bathroom with Marble TIled Shower across hallway
- $890/mo each (1 Occupant ea)

SUITE 2-B :
- 215sf , 3 Windows w/ Great Views of Forest and Mountains
- Queen Bd w/6 drawers , Large Walk-In Closet, Desk
- Private Bathroom with Marble Tiled Shower
- $1,090 /mo (1-2 Occupants)

SUITE 2-A :
- 235sf , Large Windows w/ Great Views of Forest and Mountains
- Queen Bd w/6 drawers, IKEA Closet, Desk
- Private Bathrm w/Sunken Jetted Tub
- $1,190 (1-2 Occupants)

Utility: $70/mo incl Trash, Park, Water, Electric, Heat, Gas, Wi-Fi

* Clear Background/Income Verification * COVID-19 Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5380-n-lariat-dr-castle-rock-co-unit-2-c-or-2-d/314725
Property Id 314725

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5941129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D have any available units?
5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D have?
Some of 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D currently offering any rent specials?
5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D pet-friendly?
No, 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D offer parking?
No, 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D does not offer parking.
Does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D have a pool?
No, 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D does not have a pool.
Does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D have accessible units?
No, 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D does not have accessible units.
Does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D has units with dishwashers.
Does 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5380 N Lariat Dr 2-C or 2-D does not have units with air conditioning.
