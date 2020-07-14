5136 Le Duc Drive

Amenities

Luxury Living in Castle Pines Village - SHOWINGS START TUESDAY JUNE 30TH.Simply gorgeous home in exclusive gated Castle Pines Village! Lushly landscaped and you won't have to lift a finger! open and bright*island kitchen with double oven and french door fridge*breakfast nook walks out to covered deck backing to open space*formal dining*private office space*large open family room with gleaming hardwoods*main floor master with opulent 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet*2nd guest room on main level with full bath*simply immense rec room space in basement plus 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath*very close to pool and workout facility*A/C*3 car garage with one separate for all the toys if you want*minimum 1 year lease*available July 1st*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*Small dogs O.K. no cats*Pet fee of $75/month and a $1000 refundable deposit*HOA fees and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.



