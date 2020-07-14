All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 5136 Le Duc Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
5136 Le Duc Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5136 Le Duc Drive

5136 Le Duc Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5136 Le Duc Drive, Douglas County, CO 80108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Living in Castle Pines Village - SHOWINGS START TUESDAY JUNE 30TH.Simply gorgeous home in exclusive gated Castle Pines Village! Lushly landscaped and you won't have to lift a finger! open and bright*island kitchen with double oven and french door fridge*breakfast nook walks out to covered deck backing to open space*formal dining*private office space*large open family room with gleaming hardwoods*main floor master with opulent 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet*2nd guest room on main level with full bath*simply immense rec room space in basement plus 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath*very close to pool and workout facility*A/C*3 car garage with one separate for all the toys if you want*minimum 1 year lease*available July 1st*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*Small dogs O.K. no cats*Pet fee of $75/month and a $1000 refundable deposit*HOA fees and trash included in rent*Security Deposit is one months rent*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Le Duc Drive have any available units?
5136 Le Duc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 5136 Le Duc Drive have?
Some of 5136 Le Duc Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Le Duc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Le Duc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Le Duc Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5136 Le Duc Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5136 Le Duc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5136 Le Duc Drive offers parking.
Does 5136 Le Duc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 Le Duc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Le Duc Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5136 Le Duc Drive has a pool.
Does 5136 Le Duc Drive have accessible units?
No, 5136 Le Duc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Le Duc Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5136 Le Duc Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5136 Le Duc Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5136 Le Duc Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive
Englewood, CO 80112
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs