14352 Double Dutch Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning and Spacious: Take a look at this beautiful home in a great neighborhood. This three-level home has all the upgrades you could hope for! The bright kitchen is a dream with crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, gas range, double oven, stainless steel appliances, and a large kitchen island. Upstairs, the master suite features double vanity, large soaking tub, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs also has three other bedrooms and a full-sized bathroom. The main level has flex space that could be used as a bedroom or office and an additional half bath. The large basement has an additional living area, bedroom, and full-size bath. The outdoor spaces feature a large deck, patio, and fenced in yard, perfect for soaking up the Colorado sunshine. Located in Douglas County school district, minutes from Downtown Parker as well as I25 for short commutes to DTC.



Home is available immediately. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is dog friendly with approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for any additional. All appliances included. Trash is included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Home is ready for self-guided tours for those who are pre-qualified. Please call for more information.