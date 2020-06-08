All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 14352 Double Dutch Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
14352 Double Dutch Loop
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:07 PM

14352 Double Dutch Loop

14352 Double Dutch Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14352 Double Dutch Loop, Douglas County, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning and Spacious: Take a look at this beautiful home in a great neighborhood. This three-level home has all the upgrades you could hope for! The bright kitchen is a dream with crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, gas range, double oven, stainless steel appliances, and a large kitchen island. Upstairs, the master suite features double vanity, large soaking tub, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs also has three other bedrooms and a full-sized bathroom. The main level has flex space that could be used as a bedroom or office and an additional half bath. The large basement has an additional living area, bedroom, and full-size bath. The outdoor spaces feature a large deck, patio, and fenced in yard, perfect for soaking up the Colorado sunshine. Located in Douglas County school district, minutes from Downtown Parker as well as I25 for short commutes to DTC.

Home is available immediately. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is dog friendly with approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for any additional. All appliances included. Trash is included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Home is ready for self-guided tours for those who are pre-qualified. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14352 Double Dutch Loop have any available units?
14352 Double Dutch Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 14352 Double Dutch Loop have?
Some of 14352 Double Dutch Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14352 Double Dutch Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14352 Double Dutch Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14352 Double Dutch Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14352 Double Dutch Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14352 Double Dutch Loop offer parking?
No, 14352 Double Dutch Loop does not offer parking.
Does 14352 Double Dutch Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14352 Double Dutch Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14352 Double Dutch Loop have a pool?
No, 14352 Double Dutch Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14352 Double Dutch Loop have accessible units?
No, 14352 Double Dutch Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14352 Double Dutch Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 14352 Double Dutch Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14352 Double Dutch Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 14352 Double Dutch Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St
Meridian, CO 80134
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs