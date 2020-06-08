All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 11926 Barrentine Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, CO
/
11926 Barrentine Loop
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

11926 Barrentine Loop

11926 Barrentine Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11926 Barrentine Loop, Douglas County, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lincoln Creek Villas - Property Id: 72557

LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION!***STUNNING NEW RANCH! Backing TO OPEN SPACE w/Magnificent CUSTOM STONE PATIO, Built-in FIREPLACE and GRILL For Scenic Outdoor Cooking & Dining! Features Include: Sunny Wide-Open Kitchen Adjacent a Towering Great Room & 12' Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace! Elegant Extended Hardwoods*Granite Counters*Brushed Nickel Lighting & Fixtures and All Appliance Including Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer! This is Low Maintenance RANCH Living at its Best!***Just 2 Min (1 Mile) to Downtown Parker, 10 Min (8 Miles) to DTC and Less Than 30 to DIA! READY TO MOVE IN TODAY!

Beautiful newly built Cardel Home near Parker Road & Lincoln. Two car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72557
Property Id 72557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11926 Barrentine Loop have any available units?
11926 Barrentine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 11926 Barrentine Loop have?
Some of 11926 Barrentine Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11926 Barrentine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11926 Barrentine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11926 Barrentine Loop pet-friendly?
No, 11926 Barrentine Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 11926 Barrentine Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11926 Barrentine Loop offers parking.
Does 11926 Barrentine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11926 Barrentine Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11926 Barrentine Loop have a pool?
No, 11926 Barrentine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 11926 Barrentine Loop have accessible units?
No, 11926 Barrentine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11926 Barrentine Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11926 Barrentine Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 11926 Barrentine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 11926 Barrentine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive
Englewood, CO 80112

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COColumbine, COWoodmoor, COKen Caryl, COCastle Pines, COStonegate, COMeridian, CO
Lone Tree, CODove Valley, COMonument, COGreenwood Village, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, COGleneagle, COHolly Hills, COWoodland Park, COGlendale, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs