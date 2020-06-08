11926 Barrentine Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lincoln Creek Villas - Property Id: 72557



LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION!***STUNNING NEW RANCH! Backing TO OPEN SPACE w/Magnificent CUSTOM STONE PATIO, Built-in FIREPLACE and GRILL For Scenic Outdoor Cooking & Dining! Features Include: Sunny Wide-Open Kitchen Adjacent a Towering Great Room & 12' Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace! Elegant Extended Hardwoods*Granite Counters*Brushed Nickel Lighting & Fixtures and All Appliance Including Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer! This is Low Maintenance RANCH Living at its Best!***Just 2 Min (1 Mile) to Downtown Parker, 10 Min (8 Miles) to DTC and Less Than 30 to DIA! READY TO MOVE IN TODAY!



Beautiful newly built Cardel Home near Parker Road & Lincoln. Two car garage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72557

Property Id 72557



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5495506)