11926 Barrentine Loop

Lincoln Creek Villas - Property Id: 72557
LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION!***STUNNING NEW RANCH! Backing TO OPEN SPACE w/Magnificent CUSTOM STONE PATIO, Built-in FIREPLACE and GRILL For Scenic Outdoor Cooking & Dining! Features Include: Sunny Wide-Open Kitchen Adjacent a Towering Great Room & 12' Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace! Elegant Extended Hardwoods*Granite Counters*Brushed Nickel Lighting & Fixtures and All Appliance Including Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer! This is Low Maintenance RANCH Living at its Best!***Just 2 Min (1 Mile) to Downtown Parker, 10 Min (8 Miles) to DTC and Less Than 30 to DIA! READY TO MOVE IN TODAY!
Beautiful newly built Cardel Home near Parker Road & Lincoln. Two car garage.
No Pets Allowed
