Douglas County, CO
11810 Kokomo Rd
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

11810 Kokomo Rd

11810 East Kokomo · No Longer Available
Location

11810 East Kokomo, Douglas County, CO 80116

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Country Log Home in the pines - Property Id: 217023

Log-style, ranch home on a 5.6 acre lot nestled in majestic, mature pine trees. Located on paved/plowed road in Franktown. 3267 sq ft. 2 car attached garage. Gas heat. Central air conditioning.
Main level- 1600 sq ft: Open floor plan, hardwood throughout living areas, island kitchen with all appliances and granite countertops, mudroom, pantry, sitting area with gas fireplace, sunroom with heated tile floor, 2 BR's plus office, main floor master BR with ensuite bath with jacuzzi and shower, large front porch, security system.
Lower level/walkout basement w separate entrance- 1600 sq ft: large family room with gas stove, finished laundry room with washer & dryer, cabinets and sink, basement workshop, 3/4 bathroom, tons of storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217023
Property Id 217023

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5519305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11810 Kokomo Rd have any available units?
11810 Kokomo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, CO.
What amenities does 11810 Kokomo Rd have?
Some of 11810 Kokomo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11810 Kokomo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11810 Kokomo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 Kokomo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11810 Kokomo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 11810 Kokomo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11810 Kokomo Rd offers parking.
Does 11810 Kokomo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11810 Kokomo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 Kokomo Rd have a pool?
No, 11810 Kokomo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11810 Kokomo Rd have accessible units?
No, 11810 Kokomo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 Kokomo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11810 Kokomo Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11810 Kokomo Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11810 Kokomo Rd has units with air conditioning.
