11810 Kokomo Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Country Log Home in the pines - Property Id: 217023



Log-style, ranch home on a 5.6 acre lot nestled in majestic, mature pine trees. Located on paved/plowed road in Franktown. 3267 sq ft. 2 car attached garage. Gas heat. Central air conditioning.

Main level- 1600 sq ft: Open floor plan, hardwood throughout living areas, island kitchen with all appliances and granite countertops, mudroom, pantry, sitting area with gas fireplace, sunroom with heated tile floor, 2 BR's plus office, main floor master BR with ensuite bath with jacuzzi and shower, large front porch, security system.

Lower level/walkout basement w separate entrance- 1600 sq ft: large family room with gas stove, finished laundry room with washer & dryer, cabinets and sink, basement workshop, 3/4 bathroom, tons of storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217023

Property Id 217023



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5519305)