11759 Lovegrass Drive

This stunning never lived in 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 1,989 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Hobby Lobby, Best Buy, Khols Parker, Top Golf, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Frontier Valley Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Legend High School.



Dogs under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Internet installation included with 6 months of service included!



