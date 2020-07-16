All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated March 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

11759 Lovegrass Drive

11759 Lovegrass Dr ·
Location

11759 Lovegrass Dr, Douglas County, CO 80138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1989 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
*** CHOOSE A 12,13 OR 14 MONTH LEASE!! ***

This stunning never lived in 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 1,989 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Sprouts Farmers Market, Hobby Lobby, Best Buy, Khols Parker, Top Golf, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Frontier Valley Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Legend High School.

Dogs under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Internet installation included with 6 months of service included!

*** CHOOSE A 12,13 OR 14 MONTH LEASE!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

