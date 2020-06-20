All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:43 AM

10428 Celestine Pl

10428 Celestine Place · (720) 500-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10428 Celestine Place, Douglas County, CO 80134
Stonegate

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright. Large spacious main level with living room, family room, dining room and huge kitchen with island and upgraded cabinets and countertops. Large unfinished basement for additional living or storage space. Quiet cul de sac location with a nice lot, big deck, and fenced in backyard. New paint throughout. Home has washer/dryer, central air, and large two car garage.

Great location with close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Walking distance to the Parker Rec Center and Challenger Park and endless walking and biking trails. Only a 10 min drive to downtown Parker. Easy commute to downtown Denver (30 mins) or Denver Tech Center (20 mins) or DIA (30 mins).

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10428-celestine-pl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10428 Celestine Pl have any available units?
10428 Celestine Pl has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10428 Celestine Pl have?
Some of 10428 Celestine Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10428 Celestine Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10428 Celestine Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10428 Celestine Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10428 Celestine Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10428 Celestine Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10428 Celestine Pl offers parking.
Does 10428 Celestine Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10428 Celestine Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10428 Celestine Pl have a pool?
No, 10428 Celestine Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10428 Celestine Pl have accessible units?
No, 10428 Celestine Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10428 Celestine Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10428 Celestine Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10428 Celestine Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10428 Celestine Pl has units with air conditioning.
