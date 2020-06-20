Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright. Large spacious main level with living room, family room, dining room and huge kitchen with island and upgraded cabinets and countertops. Large unfinished basement for additional living or storage space. Quiet cul de sac location with a nice lot, big deck, and fenced in backyard. New paint throughout. Home has washer/dryer, central air, and large two car garage.



Great location with close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Walking distance to the Parker Rec Center and Challenger Park and endless walking and biking trails. Only a 10 min drive to downtown Parker. Easy commute to downtown Denver (30 mins) or Denver Tech Center (20 mins) or DIA (30 mins).



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10428-celestine-pl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.