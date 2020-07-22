All apartments in Douglas County
10387 Rutledge St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10387 Rutledge St

10387 Rutledge Street · No Longer Available
Location

10387 Rutledge Street, Douglas County, CO 80134

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Single Family Home in Parker - Tri Home Life 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1587526?source=marketing

This contemporary three bedroom, two and a half bath home is conveniently located in the popular Meridian Village in Parker. It is situated at the end of the street with no homes directly behind it. This lovely home features an open floor plan, a gas fireplace in the living room, a dining area and the kitchen offers upgrades like stainless appliances, an island and a separate pantry. The main level also has a half bath, laundry room and access to the two car garage. All bedrooms are on the second level. This home also features a fenced backyard, 724 sq feet of unfinished basement and a community pool. Installed solar panels significantly reduce electricity bills! Close to many amenities and easy access to I-25 and E-470. A well behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Central gas heating
-Central air conditioning
-Two car garage
-Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
-Patio
-Three bedrooms
-Two and a half baths
-Unfinished basement
-Two levels
-Close to a community pool
-Approximately 1459 square feet
-Year built 2011

Appliances included:
-Refrigerator
-Stove/Oven
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Garbage Disposal

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Solar panels, HOA fees
-Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and all others

Pets:
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds

Nearby Schools in Parker:
-Prairie Crossing Elementary
-Sierra Middle School
-Chaparral High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

