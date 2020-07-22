10387 Rutledge St

Amenities

This contemporary three bedroom, two and a half bath home is conveniently located in the popular Meridian Village in Parker. It is situated at the end of the street with no homes directly behind it. This lovely home features an open floor plan, a gas fireplace in the living room, a dining area and the kitchen offers upgrades like stainless appliances, an island and a separate pantry. The main level also has a half bath, laundry room and access to the two car garage. All bedrooms are on the second level. This home also features a fenced backyard, 724 sq feet of unfinished basement and a community pool. Installed solar panels significantly reduce electricity bills! Close to many amenities and easy access to I-25 and E-470. A well behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Central gas heating

-Central air conditioning

-Two car garage

-Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups

-Patio

-Three bedrooms

-Two and a half baths

-Unfinished basement

-Two levels

-Close to a community pool

-Approximately 1459 square feet

-Year built 2011



Appliances included:

-Refrigerator

-Stove/Oven

-Microwave

-Dishwasher

-Garbage Disposal



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: Solar panels, HOA fees

-Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and all others



Pets:

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds



Nearby Schools in Parker:

-Prairie Crossing Elementary

-Sierra Middle School

-Chaparral High School



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Colorado



Equal Housing Opportunity



